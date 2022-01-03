In December, the US manufacturing PMI fell further.

In December, the US manufacturing PMI fell again.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for manufacturing in the United States fell to 57.7 in December, down from 58.3 in November.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to London-based global data provider IHS Markit on Monday, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has dropped to its lowest level since October 2020.

The index, which measures purchasing managers’ activity in the manufacturing sector, fell to 57.7 in December from 58.3 the month before.

The instantaneous estimate was 57.8.

“Amid subdued output and new order growth, the improvement in the health of the US manufacturing sector was the slowest in 2021,” the firm said, adding that “ongoing efforts to build safety stocks and a severe deterioration in vendor performance, ordinarily signs of improving conditions, continued to lift the headline PMI.”

Manufacturers have reported additional production constraints as a result of severe material shortages and input delivery delays, according to the report.

“Adding to the sector’s challenges was an ebb in client demand from the highs seen earlier in 2021, with new orders rising at the slowest pace in a year, largely linked to a reluctance at customers to place orders before inventories were worked through,” Sian Jones, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

Jones went on to say that shortages were still an issue, and that “the end of the year brought some signs that cost pressures have eased.”