In December, the US services PMI was revised upward.

In December, the US services PMI was revised upwards.

According to a report released on Wednesday by London-based global data provider IHS Markit, the US services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December was revised up.

The index, which measures purchasing managers’ activity in the services sector, was revised up to a final reading of 57.6 from the previous month’s flash estimate of 57.5.

The final reading was expected to be 57.5, but it came in at 58.0 in November.

A reading of more than 50 indicates expansion, while a reading of less than 50 indicates contraction.

“Input shortages, transportation delays, and increases in labor costs drove private sector input price inflation to a new series high in December,” according to the report.