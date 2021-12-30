In December, Turkey’s economic optimism fell.

In December, Turkey’s economic confidence dropped.

According to the most recent figures released on Thursday, Turkey’s economic confidence index fell 1.8 percent month on month in December.

The index fell from 99.3 in November to 97.6 in December, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

A score of 100 or higher indicates a positive assessment of the overall economic situation, while a score of less than 100 indicates a negative assessment.

The construction confidence index, which fell by 3.9 percent to end the month at 90, was the most negative of the month’s sub-indices.

Consumer confidence fell 3.1 percent, followed by confidence in the real sector (1.7 percent), services (0.5 percent), and retail trade (0.4 percent).