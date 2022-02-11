In December, Turkiye’s current account balance showed a (dollar)3.84B deficit.

The deficit is up (dollar)400 million compared to the same month last year, according to Central Bank figures.

According to official data released on Friday, Turkiye’s current account deficit was (dollar)3.84 billion in December 2021, up (dollar)401 million from the previous year.

According to figures released by the Turkish Central Bank, the country’s 12-month rolling deficit was (dollar)14.9 billion.

The current account, which excludes gold and energy, had a surplus of (dollar)2.27 billion in December 2020, compared to a surplus of (dollar)700 million in December 2020.

A group of 27 economists polled by the Anadolu Agency last week predicted a (dollar)3.98 billion current account deficit in November.

The current account deficit was expected to be (dollar)14.6 billion by the end of 2021, with estimates ranging from (dollar)12.5 billion to (dollar)15.7 billion.

The current account deficit was (dollar)2.68 billion in November.