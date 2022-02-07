In each state, the exact amount you can earn to qualify for up to (dollar)3,002 in food stamps is revealed, as well as how to claim the money.

MILLIONS of people in the United States are eligible for food stamps worth up to $3,000 per month.

Around 41 million people in the United States receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits on a monthly basis.

A maximum monthly amount of (dollar)1,504 is available to an eight-person household in the 48 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the maximum amount for a family of that size in rural Alaska is (dollar)3,002.

In Alaska, an eight-person household’s gross monthly income limit is (dollar)6,051, which is 130 percent of the federal poverty level.

Meanwhile, the maximum monthly food stamp allotment in the state’s urban areas, dubbed The Last Frontier, is (dollar)1,934.

Similarly, in Hawaii, the maximum monthly benefit for a family of eight is (dollar)2,832.

To be eligible for SNAP benefits, households must typically meet both the gross and net income limits.

The total, non-excluded income of a household before any deductions is referred to as gross income.

Gross income minus allowable deductions is referred to as net income.

It has to be at or below the federal poverty level.

The gross monthly income limit is (dollar)1,396, while the net limit is (dollar)1,074 for a one-person household in the 48 states and Washington, DC.

For every additional family member, the amount increases by (dollar)379

The Sun has compiled a list of gross and net income ceilings for various household sizes.

In Alaska and Hawaii, the minimum net monthly income limit is (dollar)1,341 and (dollar)1,235, respectively, and it increases by (dollar)474 and (dollar)435.

The allotments are also different in Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

In states across the country, food stamps have been extended for February.

This month, over 1.6 million North Carolinians who are eligible for emergency payments will continue to receive them.

“Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being,” Gale Perry of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services said.

“Hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families, many of whom have young children, will benefit from this.”

In Texas, food stamps worth more than (dollar)326 million have been extended.

Gov. George W. Bush

“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans,” Abbott said.

“We’re thankful to provide the most vulnerable in Texas with the ability to provide nutritious and nourishing foods for their families,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, eligible Americans will receive a minimum of (dollar)95 in emergency allotments…

