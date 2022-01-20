In fake scam advertisements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being used to promote crypto investment schemes.

In fake scam advertisements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are used to promote cryptocurrency investment schemes.

False endorsements from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear on social media articles promoting Bitcoin investment schemes that promise quick profits.

According to the BBC, one of the most recent fictionalised stories being shared on social media platforms is “People earning millions from home by using Harry and Meghan’s latest advice.”

Several news brands, including the BBC, Guardian, Daily Mail, Forbes, Good Morning Britain, and the Sun, have been found to use logos in false stories.

“Harry and Meghan shocked everyone in the studio by revealing how they make an extra £128,000 every month (sic),” according to another scam headline.

“I let the software run and my profits stacked up like pancakes,” one article claims.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning about scam advertising, citing a 400% increase in the number of people reporting possible scams in the five years leading up to 2021.

So far this year, it has issued around 60 warnings for cryptocurrency scams, compared to around 100 for the entire year of 2021.

“People should be extremely cautious when they see investment ads promising high returns, even if they appear to be endorsed by celebrities,” according to an FCA spokesperson.

“You can use the Financial Services Register to see if a company is regulated by us.”

If it isn’t, you won’t be protected if something goes wrong.”

The FCA had continued to urge the government to include financial content in the Online Safety Bill, they said.

By regulating online content, the proposed legislation aims to protect vulnerable internet users while also holding Big Tech accountable.

Articles purporting to be from high-profile figures such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sir Richard Branson have also surfaced, and appear to be linked to a website in Eastern Europe, according to the FCA.

