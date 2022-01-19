In February 2022, will you be eligible for the double child tax credit?

THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY EXPECT CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS TO RESUME IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act into law last year, which included a provision that raised the child tax credit payments from (dollar)2,000 to (dollar)3,600.

As a result, eligible American families received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child between July and December.

The expanded child tax credit, however, will expire at the end of 2021 due to a failure by Congress to act.

There are a few options for the child tax credit in the coming months.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested last month that if Congress passes a bill, child tax credit payments could double in February.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option,” she said.

However, given the current state of affairs, passage of the bill does not appear to be imminent.

Similarly, resumption of the child tax credit payments would have to be included in President Biden’s better agenda.

The bill would need to pass the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority, before it could reach Biden’s desk.

However, not every Democrat agrees with Biden’s agenda, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin, who received 17 corporate contributions in October and 19 in November, believes the expanded child tax credit payments are too generous.

“Do you believe people making (dollar)200,000 and (dollar)400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making (dollar)50,000, (dollar)60,000, or (dollar)70,000 who really needs it?” the corporate Democratic Senator asked West Virginia radio call-in show host Hoppy Kercheval in December.

These comments came just one day after he said he wouldn’t be able to vote in favor of a bill to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

Furthermore, it appears that Senate Democrats and the White House are focusing their efforts on voting rights legislation at the moment.

The bill could theoretically be passed by Democrats later this year.

The party will maintain control of the House and Senate until the end of the year.

The American Rescue Act was signed into law in March of last year, and the monthly payments for the increased child tax credit began in July.

This could happen again, but there’s no guarantee.

Manchin will have to be persuaded to vote yes yet again.

Child tax credits are still being paid and will continue to be paid in the future.

