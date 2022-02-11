In February, consumer expectations and sentiment in the United States both fell.

In February, consumer confidence and expectations in the United States fell.

Recent declines have been attributed to a deterioration in personal financial prospects as a result of rising inflation, according to an economist.

According to data released by the University of Michigan on Friday, consumer sentiment and expectations in the US fell in February.

According to preliminary results from a survey of around 500 consumers, the consumer sentiment index fell 5.5 points to 61.7 in February from 67.2 in January.

The current economic conditions index also dropped 3.5 points to 68.5, from 72.0 the previous month.

Consumer expectations dropped 6.7 points to 57.4 in February, down from 64.1 in January.

In a statement, Richard Curtin, chief economist at Surveys of Consumers, said, “Sentiment continued its downward descent, reaching its worst level in a decade, falling a stunning 8.2 percent from last month and 19.7 percent from last February.”

“Weakening personal financial prospects, largely due to rising inflation, less confidence in the government’s economic policies, and the least favorable long-term economic outlook in a decade,” he added.