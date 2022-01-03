In February, families may be eligible for two child tax credit payments totaling up to $600.

Why could families get two child tax credit payments in February worth up to (dollar)600?

THE MONTHLY CHILD TAX CREDIT APPEARS TO BE ENDING IN JANUARY – and it’s unlikely that they’ll be reinstated in February unless Congress comes to an agreement.

Americans began receiving monthly installments of the child tax credit payments in July, after the American Rescue Act temporarily increased the amount to up to (dollar)3,600 per child from (dollar)2,000.

As a result, each qualifying family received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300.

After receiving the final payment on December 15, 2021, American families received up to (dollar)1,800 for each child.

The expanded child tax credit benefits, on the other hand, have expired, and families are no longer receiving monthly payments.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, if Washington does not act soon, the tax credit benefits will revert to (dollar)2,000, causing nearly 10 million children to fall back into poverty or fall further into poverty.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that payments will resume in February if a deal is reached this month.

In December, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “if we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option.”

Similarly, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda would have to include resumption of the child tax credit payments as a provision.

To reach Mr. Biden’s desk, the bill would have to pass the Senate, where the Democrats have a slim majority.

However, not every Democrat, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, supports Biden’s betterment agenda.

Last month, the corporate Democrat told Fox News that he would be unable to vote for the bill.

When it comes to child tax credits, Mr Machin has previously advocated for a “work requirement” for families receiving the payments.

And that’s not all: according to reports, Mr. Manchin wanted the child tax credits to go to families with incomes of less than (dollar)60,000.

It’s unclear whether the (dollar)3,600 child tax credit, or the bill itself, will survive as it stands now.

However, if the bill passes this month, the “double payments” in February could be worth up to (dollar)600 per child.

This assumes that the payments remain unchanged, but this is far from certain.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has promised that a vote on the build-back bill will take place this month.

