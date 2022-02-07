In February, there were three changes for food stamp recipients, including lower discounts.

In February, there were three major changes for food stamp recipients, including lower discounts.

MILLIONS of people on food stamps will see an increase in benefits in February.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), now known as the Food Stamp Program, is becoming more widely accepted at approved retailers for food discounts.

Your household must meet certain requirements in order to receive SNAP benefits.

In order to be eligible for SNAP, you must apply in the state where you live.

If your state agency determines that you are eligible for SNAP benefits, you will be paid benefits back to the date your application was submitted.

Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can be used to buy food for your family at authorized stores.

SNAP is accepted by a number of online retailers.

We go over the changes to your food stamps in February.

Your Amazon Prime membership will soon be more expensive.

The popular subscription service announced last week that its Prime membership will increase from (dollar)119 to (dollar)139 per year.

It will take effect for new members on February 18 and existing members on the date of your next renewal, which will be after March 25.

You can get an Amazon Prime membership if you get SNAP benefits.

The monthly cost will go up from (dollar)6 to (dollar)7.

Keep in mind that you do not need a Prime membership to use your SNAP electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card on Amazon for food.

Except in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Montana, EBT cards are accepted on Amazon Prime and Amazon Fresh in every state.

SNAP benefits have been extended in the majority of states across the United States.

The amount a household receives varies depending on its size, but (dollar)95 is the bare minimum.

This is in addition to the monthly SNAP benefit amount.

As a result of the temporary increase in SNAP funding expiring, this decision was made.

For the month of February, the following states are offering extended SNAP benefits:

North Carolina has expanded its list of authorized retailers accepting EBT payments online for SNAP recipients.

You can now use your EBT card to buy eligible food items online at the following stores:

The approved retailers will be listed if your state chooses to participate in the SNAP online purchasing pilot.

We go over how to use your EBT card online in greater detail.

We also walk you through the application process for SNAP benefits.

