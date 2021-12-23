In five days, the IRS child tax credit deadline for Congress to extend (dollar)300 payments into 2022 passes.

The deadline for Congress to extend the (dollar)300 child tax credit payments into 2022 is in five days, according to the IRS.

Families are pushing for another year of monthly (dollar)300 payments per child as 2021 comes to a close and Congress’s December 28 deadline approaches.

The push comes as the IRS has already begun to phase out the child tax credit, which expires on December 31.

As Congress considers whether to extend the child tax credit for another year, parents are waiting to see if their child tax credit checks, which were mailed out on December 17, will be their last.

Families who qualified for the credit received (dollar)300 monthly payments per child in 2021, thanks to President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was signed into law in March.

The tax credit, however, was only supposed to last until the end of the year.

Democrats in Congress are pushing for a new round of child tax credits for 2022, but they’re up against Republican Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

To make matters worse, the IRS has given Congress until December 28 to pass legislation that will ensure that payments are made on time in mid-January.

In the new year, if the Build Back Better legislation is passed, fewer families will receive monthly payments.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our child tax credit live blog…

Only joint filers with a combined income of less than (dollar)150,000 and heads of households with a combined income of less than (dollar)112,500 will receive a check.

Parents of children under the age of six have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)300 per child, and parents of children aged six to seventeen have received a monthly check of up to (dollar)250 per child.

The checks cover half of the enhanced credit; the remaining half will be received when families file their 2021 tax returns this year.

For each younger child, the total credit is up to (dollar)3,600, and for each older child, it is up to (dollar)3,000.

Prior to this year, the standard CTC was up to (dollar)2,000 for each child under the age of 17, which parents could claim on their tax returns once a year.

As the credit became refundable this year, more people became eligible.

Previously, the CTC was only partially refundable, making those with incomes below a certain threshold ineligible for the credit.

The full credits are now available to 26 million more children.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.