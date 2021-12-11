In four days, you’ll receive your final child tax credit payment – here’s how you’ll receive (dollar)300 per child.

In four days, you’ll receive your final child tax credit payment – here’s how you’ll get (dollar)300 per child.

IN JUST FOUR DAYS, THE FINAL CHILD TAX CREDIT WILL BE SENT OUT.

Here’s how to claim your child tax credit.

Since the payments began in July, eligible Americans have received up to (dollar)300 per child per month.

Families with children aged six and under received (dollar)300 under the American Rescue Plan, while those with children aged six to 17 received (dollar)250.

A one-time payment of (dollar)500 was given to college students between the ages of 18 and 24.

You can expect this final amount to be mailed out on December 15 if you’ve been receiving the (dollar)300 payments.

While the December payment wraps up the first half of the child tax credit, eligible families may be eligible for another (dollar)1,800 if they file a tax return in 2021.

It’s worth noting that if you chose not to receive monthly payments, you won’t get your full lump sum until you file your tax return in 2022.

Payments of the child tax credit are available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of:

If you’re not sure if you qualify, you can use the IRS’s online tool.

You can also use the tool to claim any stimulus checks that you may be due.

It’s also worth noting that if you received payments that you later found out you didn’t qualify for due to a change in employment situation, you may be required to repay the IRS.

The child tax credit will expire in 2022.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has called for the credit to be extended until 2025.

