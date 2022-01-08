In four states, rental assistance has come to an end – act now or lose out on support worth up to (dollar)63,000!

In four states, rental assistance has come to an end – act now or lose out on up to (dollar)63,000 in assistance.

If you need emergency rental assistance (ERA), this may be your last chance to apply, as several states have closed applications.

Those who have struggled financially since the coronavirus pandemic began can still get help paying their bills in 2022.

One option is to use the rental assistance program, which can cover up to 18 months of rent and utilities.

Under the American Rescue Act, Washington first approved (dollar)25 billion in December, followed by (dollar)21.55 billion in March.

The funds are, however, running out.

By the end of last year, the Department of Treasury expected to have spent (dollar)25 billion to (dollar)30 billion of the total ERA.

Five areas across the country, including four states, are now closed to new applications.

Below is a list of these locations.

Because federal funds in those areas have been depleted, if you qualify for ERA in another area, you’ll want to act quickly.

To be eligible for rental assistance, you must have suffered financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and be in arrears on your rent.

In most cases, your household income cannot be more than 80% of the local median income.

You should also be able to show that you are at risk of becoming homeless or experiencing housing insecurity if you do not receive assistance.

You must also meet local income requirements, which vary depending on the state in which you live.

Qualifying residents in New York, for example, had to be receiving unemployment benefits at the time the application was open.

This is also an option in Georgia, but it isn’t required as long as you have a loss of income.

To begin, it’s important to understand that the amount of assistance you can receive is determined by where you live and your circumstances.

Furthermore, some states do not provide a maximum of 18 months of assistance.

Georgia’s program, for example, is limited to 12 months of rental and utility arrears, with each household receiving (dollar)15,000 in assistance.

Renters in Massachusetts can receive up to (dollar)10,000 during a state of emergency and up to (dollar)7,000 for six months after the state of emergency has ended.

Meanwhile, Arizona residents can receive up to (dollar)3,500 per month in rent and utility assistance for a total of (dollar)63,000 over the course of 18 months.

If you have past-due rent, the funds must be used to pay current rent first, but you may also be eligible for funding to cover future rent.

Utility bills may also be covered by local programs…

