In January 2022, there will be a surprise (dollar)95 food stamps increase – here are the best ways to use your SNAP benefits.

In January 2022, there will be a surprise (dollar)95 food stamps boost – here are the best ways to use your SNAP benefits.

If you want to use SNAP benefits to buy food this month, you can now do so online.

Individuals who are eligible for SNAP benefits can have the funds loaded onto an EBT card and pay with it online.

FL1 News reports that pilot programs for using EBT cards online began in 2017 and are now available in nearly all US states at retailers who have received USDA approval.

Amazon, FreshDirect, InstaCart, ShopRite, and Walmart are among the retailers participating in the program.

It’s important to double-check which stores accept EBT cards in-store and online, as not all will allow online purchases.

Individuals who use EBT cards online may also need to pick up their purchases in person.

Produce, meat, dairy, seafood, bread, snacks, cereal, nonalcoholic beverages, and seeds or plants that produce food can all be purchased with SNAP benefits.

Meanwhile, more than a third of the states and territories have provided emergency food assistance.

The decision comes as the Covid pandemic spreads across the country.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in April 2021 that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would receive an extra (dollar)1 billion per month.

Food stamps are another common name for this program.

These funds will help an estimated 25 million people in low-income households who are struggling to put food on the table as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the amount of extra money eligible families can receive varies depending on their family size, (dollar)95 is the bare minimum.

The (dollar)95 increase was supposed to end on September 30, 2021, but some states have decided to keep the money.

The 36 states and two territories that have chosen to extend the benefits until January 2022 are listed below:

Additional states may choose to accept a February benefits extension.

The average SNAP benefit per household in 2021, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, was (dollar)210.07 per month.

The amount of a person’s benefit and eligibility, however, differs from state to state.

To see if you’re eligible, contact your local SNAP program and social services agency.

SNAP is one of 15 nutrition assistance programs offered by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).