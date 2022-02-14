In January, the Turkish automobile industry produced more than 90,500 units.

In January, the Turkish automobile industry produced over 90,500 vehicles.

According to a sectoral report released on Monday, Turkiye’s automakers produced 90,520 vehicles in January, including automobiles and commercial vehicles.

According to a report from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD), the figure for last month was down 14.7 percent year on year.

During this time, Turkiye’s passenger car production fell by 30.5 percent to 47,778 units.

In January, over 75% of manufactured vehicles were exported, down 12.6 percent year on year to 67,799 units.

Automotive exports accounted for the lion’s share of the country’s total exports last month, totaling (dollar)2.2 billion, down 5.7 percent on a dollar basis from January 2021.

The country’s overall auto sales market, which includes light trucks and other vehicles, shrank by 12.4% year over year to 39,692 units in the month, according to the association.

In Turkey, one of the world’s top auto sales markets, top international automakers such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota have factories.