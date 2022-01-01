In January, there were ten major financial changes, ranging from an increase in the minimum wage to an increase in Social Security benefits.

In January, there were ten significant financial changes, ranging from an increase in Social Security benefits to an increase in the minimum wage.

A new year usually heralds a slew of financial changes, and 2022 is no exception.

We’ve compiled a list of important changes to be aware of in January, ranging from Social Security to a raise in the minimum wage.

California’s Golden State Stimulus II program issued stimulus checks in the second half of 2021.

GSS II will be completed between December 27 and January 11, 2022, with the final batch being sent out between December 27 and January 11 of that year.

The payment is available to California residents who earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year and filed their 2020 taxes before October 15.

According to estimates, the initiative will provide state stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1,100 to a total of nine million people in California.

Californians may receive another round of stimulus next year as a result of (dollar)31 billion in surplus funds, but this is not guaranteed.

The child tax credit, which can be worth up to (dollar)300 per child, is not paid in advance for the first time in January.

Since July, these have been sent to tens of millions of families each month.

Because the last payment was made on December 15, you may need to re-evaluate your financial situation in order to account for the loss of that money.

However, if you file a tax return in 2021, you might be eligible for a one-time lump-sum payment of up to (dollar)1,800.

In 2021, the child tax credits will be worth (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six, (dollar)3,000 per child aged six to seventeen, and (dollar)500 for college students aged six to twenty-four.

In our guide, we go over child tax credit payments in greater detail.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will increase by 5.9% in January.

It means a retired worker’s monthly check will rise by (dollar)92 in 2022, from $1,565 to $1,657.

In the meantime, a typical couple’s benefits will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Social Security claimants should have received notice of their new benefit amount in the mail in December.

When inflation rises, recipients are given a COLA, and prices rose by 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in September.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also receives a 5.9% COLA increase.

Indeed, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people with disabilities who are unable to work full-time or in the same capacity as before.

The goal of the benefit is to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.