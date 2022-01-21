In January, Turkish consumers were more optimistic.

Consumer confidence in Turkey increased in January.

The consumer confidence index increased by 6.2 percent month over month to 73.2 in January, according to official data.

ANKARA (Turkey)

TurkStat said in a statement that the consumer confidence index fell to 73.2 this month, up 6.2 percent from December 2021’s 68.9.

The index is an important indicator of the economy’s overall performance, as it reflects people’s feelings about their financial situation and the general economic situation, as well as their spending and saving habits.

In the month, all sub-indices deteriorated, with the financial situation expectation for the next 12 months deteriorating the most.

In comparison to last year, the household financial situation index increased by 3.6 percent in the month to 56.1.

In January, the general economic situation expectation index increased by 11.8 percent from the previous month, to 74.5.

When compared to the previous 12-month period, which was 89.6 in December, the assessment on spending money on durable goods index increased by 1.4 percent to 90.9 in the month.

The consumer confidence index is based on survey results and ranges from 0-200, with a higher score indicating a more optimistic outlook and a lower score indicating a more pessimistic outlook.