In January, Turkiye’s budget balance showed a (dollar)2.2 billion surplus.

According to official data, tax revenues were (dollar)10.9 billion last month, while interest payments were (dollar)1.1 billion.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday that Turkiye’s central government budget balance in January had a surplus of 30 billion Turkish liras (US$2.2 billion).

According to data, the figure improved from a January 2021 deficit of 24.2 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.3 billion).

Turkiye’s budget revenues increased by 96.4 percent year on year to 176 billion liras ((dollar)13 billion) in January, while expenditures increased by 28.3 percent to 146 billion liras ((dollar)10.8 billion).

Last month’s budget balance, excluding interest payments, was 44.3 billion liras ($3.2 billion).

In the same period, tax revenues totaled 147.4 billion liras (USD 10.9), while interest payments totaled 14.2 billion liras (USD 1.1 billion).

In January, one US dollar was worth 13.5100 Turkish liras on average.