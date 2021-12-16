In line with expectations, the Turkish Central Bank cut the benchmark rate to 14%.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In line with market expectations, the Turkish Central Bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points on Thursday, from 15% to 14%.

Since September, the monetary authority has cut the key rate by 500 basis points.

The bank had previously stated that it would cut rates again this month before stopping in January.

“Inflationary pressures were exacerbated in November by changes in exchange rates and supply-side factors such as the rise in global food and agricultural commodity prices, supply constraints,” the bank said.

The bank also said it decided to “complete the use of the limited room implied by transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy’s control on price increases,” according to the statement.

Turkey’s consumer prices increased by 21.31 percent year over year in November.

The bank has sold dollars four times this month, citing “unhealthy price formations” as the reason.

The bank’s total FX market intervention now stands at around (dollar)4 billion, thanks to the latest intervention.