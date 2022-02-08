In London, Turkey’s finance minister meets with nearly 100 business executives.

In London, Turkey’s Treasury Minister meets with nearly 100 business leaders.

Nebati is in discussions with 18 asset management firms, 19 investment banks, and more than ten private equity firms.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

During a two-day visit to London, Turkiye’s finance and treasury minister met with nearly 100 senior executives, according to a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, Nureddin Nebati met with 18 asset management firms, 19 international development and investment banks, and over ten private equity, infrastructure, venture capital fund, and technology firms, according to the statement.

He gave an overview of Turkiye’s economic prospects as well as the Turkiye Economy Model.

Nebati emphasized Turkiye’s dynamic production capacity, strong growth performance, healthy public finances, firm banking sector, and low debt during the talks, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the meetings emphasized foreign exchange rate stability as well as temporary inflation, according to the report.