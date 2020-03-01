in March, does it start again? – TheCoinTribune

And one more day! Not only for the month of February 2020 in this leap year but, also one more day in the red for the Bitcoin (BTC) price. Bitcoin ended bearish yesterday, February 28, 2020, ending the day at 8,728 USD, on the one-hour BTC / USD chart. Today’s day, February 29, 2020, is “off to a good start” and also ends in red.

Pub



Balance sheet of a month rich in twists and turns, some hypotheses on the month of March 2020, which will start in a few hours.

A February of all hopes and their opposite

The Bitcoin had started this month of February 2020 around 9 400 USD, after an excellent month of January with an increase of about 30%.

The upward trend continued for almost ¾ of February 2020, the Bitcoin capable several times exceeded the 10,000 USD mark, drawing new local heights.

The declines during this uptrend were attributed to “normal” corrections by a Bitcoin who would have struggled to consolidate in the 5-figure club.

The decline did not really begin until after support at the 9,500 USD – 9,600 USD level had given way, the breakdown of this major support gave way to a dizzying fall leading to the BTC up to the level of 8,530 USD.

The good weather is slow to return, the last week of February was totally bearish, for a BTC abandoned for the moment by his dear bulls.

In March, everything to do again?

Bitcoin has dropped below the 5, 10, 20, 50 and 200 day moving average and, if the break should go – as predicted by some analysts -, up to $ 8,000, the Bitcoin would also drop below the 100-day average.

By re-crossing these technical thresholds, the Bitcoin would give a bullish signal – enough to feed some optimistic future articles analyzing the course of the BTC. But in any case, even if the Bitcoin has not fallen back to its level before January 2020, the bullish path in itself seems to be to be redone.

A February in the red, a March to discover: Bitcoin unfortunately ended this pre-halving February with a negative note. This first week of March 2020 will be decisive in determining whether Bitcoin will take up position on the take-off ramp, for a bull run approaching the long-awaited halving.