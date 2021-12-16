In November, 11.3 million people traveled through Turkey’s airports.

In November, 11.3 million passengers passed through Turkey’s airports.

November figures nearly doubled year over year, approaching the pre-pandemic level of 14.5 million.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the country’s air travel authority on Tuesday, Turkey’s airports welcomed 11.3 million passengers in November 2021.

According to the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI), November’s figures nearly doubled from last year, when the coronavirus hit the world.

According to the authority, the numbers in November 2019 were close to the pre-pandemic level of 14.5 million.

Last month, 6.3 million passengers flew domestically and 5 million flew internationally.

In November, the airports served 127,512 aircraft, including overflights, with 60,978 flying domestically and 39,017 flying internationally.

According to the DHMI report, cargo traffic totaled 285,370 tons last month.

In November, the Istanbul Airport served over 27,391 planes and welcomed 3.8 million passengers on both international and domestic routes.

118.4 million people flew through Turkish airports between January and November.

In the first eleven months of this year, there were 1.3 million flights.