In November 2021, the EU has a foreign trade deficit of (dollar)9.5 billion dollars.

In November 2021, the EU’s foreign trade deficit reached $9.5 billion.

Turkiye was the bloc’s sixth-largest trading partner from January to November 2021.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to the European Union’s statistical authority, the bloc’s foreign trade balance in November 2021 was €8.3 billion ((dollar)9.5 billion) in deficit.

Eurostat data showed that the figure was down from a surplus of €24.5 billion in November 2020.

In November, the 27-member bloc’s exports to the rest of the world increased 13.8% year on year to €201.4 billion, while imports increased 37.6% to €209.7 billion.

On an annual basis, intra-EU trade increased by 19.8% to €321.9 billion.

From January to November 2021, the EU’s exports to the rest of the world totaled nearly €2 billion, up 12.8 percent from the same period in 2020, while imports totaled €1.9 billion, up 21.2 percent.

“As a result,” Eurostat said, “the EU recorded a surplus of €78.8 billion, compared to €186.5 billion in January-November 2020.”

Partners in commerce

From January to November 2021, the United States was the top export destination for EU exporters, with a total volume of €363.3 billion, up 12.6% from the same period in 2020.

The UK, China, Switzerland, Russia, and Turkiye were the other major export destinations.

China, on the other hand, was the main source of imports, with €421.8 billion, a 20.1 percent annual increase.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, and Turkiye came in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Between January and November 2021, the EU had the largest deficit with China of €218 billion and the largest surplus with the US of €154.3 billion.

Turkiye was the EU’s sixth-largest trading partner in the first 11 months of 2021, with a trade volume of €142.9 billion.

The EU exported €71.7 billion to Turkiye, while the bloc imported €71.2 billion.