In November 2021, the EU saw its industrial production rise for the first time in a month.

According to Eurostat data, industrial production in the EU increased 2.5 percent in October 2021 compared to October 2021.

According to figures released on Wednesday by the European Union’s statistical authority, industrial production increased by 2.5 percent on a monthly basis in November 2021.

Eurostat data show that industrial production in the EU fell by 0.8% in October 2021.

Nondurable consumer goods production increased by 3%, capital goods by 2.3 percent, intermediate goods by 1.4 percent, energy by 0.9 percent, and durable consumer goods by 0.1 percent in November.

Ireland (+37.3%), Poland (+5.9%), and the Czech Republic (+4.8%) saw the biggest monthly increases, while Belgium (-4.4%), Malta (-3.7%), and Luxembourg (-2.3%) saw the biggest monthly decreases.

In November 2021, Eurostat reported that industrial production in the EU was unchanged on an annual basis.