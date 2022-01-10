In November 2021, the Eurozone unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent.

In November 2021, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone fell to 7.2%.

Official data shows that the number of unemployed in the eurozone has decreased by 222,000 from the previous month.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the EU statistical office, the unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to 7.2 percent in November 2021.

According to Eurostat, the figure was down from 7.3 percent a month ago and 8.1 percent in November 2020.

November saw the lowest unemployment figure until that time in 2021, after falling for the seventh month in a row, with the highest level of 8.2 percent recorded in January.

From October 2021 to October 2022, the number of unemployed people decreased by 220,000.

The unemployment rate in the EU27 fell to 6.5 percent in November, down from 6.7 percent in October and 7.4 percent the previous month.

The eurozoneeuro area, or EA19, is made up of member states that use the euro as their single currency, whereas the EU27 is made up of all of the bloc’s members.

According to Eurostat, the number of unemployed people in the EU’s 27 member states fell by 247,000 month on month.

“Unemployment in the EU fell by 1.7 million in November 2020 and by 1.4 million in the euro area,” it said.

In November, the youth unemployment rate in the EU was 15.4 percent and 15.5 percent in the euro area, respectively, down from 15.6 percent and 15.8 percent the previous month.

In the EU, 2.84 million young people under the age of 25 were unemployed, with 2.31 million in the eurozone.

In November, the euro area’s unemployment rate was 7.5 percent for women and 6.9 percent for men.