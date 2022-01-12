In November 2021, the global air travel recovery was still going strong, according to a trade group.

The global air travel recovery continued in November 2021, according to a trade group.

As more markets reopen, international demand continues to rise, while domestic traffic suffers as China tightens travel restrictions.

Prior to the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, global air travel recovery continued in November 2021, according to a leading trade group.

Total demand for air travel in November 2018 was down 47% from the pre-pandemic level in November 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In comparison to October’s 48.9% contraction from the previous month, the figure increased.

Domestic traffic weakened due to tightened travel restrictions in China, while international demand remained steady as more markets reopened.

Domestic air travel weakened slightly in November after improving for two months in a row, with RPKs falling by 24.9 percent versus 2019 compared to a 21.3 percent decline in October 2021.

In November, international passenger demand fell 60.5 percent from the same month the previous year, outperforming the 64.8 percent drop in October.

“Unfortunately, governments overreacted to the Omicron variant’s emergence at the end of the month, resorting to the tried-and-true methods of border closures, excessive testing of travelers, and quarantine to slow the spread,” said IATA chief Willie Walsh.

Walsh warned that international ticket sales fell sharply in December and early January compared to the same period last year, indicating a more difficult first quarter than expected.