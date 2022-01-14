In November 2021, the Turkish private sector’s external debt decreased.

The external debt of the Turkish private sector decreased in November 2021.

According to the Turkish Central Bank, short-term foreign loans have decreased to $8.2 billion, while long-term loans have increased to $159.6 billion.

The outstanding foreign loans of the Turkish private sector totaled (dollar)167.8 billion in November, down (dollar)5.2 billion from the end of 2020, according to the country’s central bank.

According to the Turkish Central Bank, the sector’s short-term loans — excluding trade credits — received from abroad totaled (dollar)8.2 billion in November, down (dollar)1.5 billion from the end of 2020.

Financial institution liabilities accounted for 83.6 percent of all short-term loans, while non-financial institution liabilities accounted for 16.4 percent.

Turkiye’s short-term credit was 40.3 percent in US dollars, 36.6 percent in euros, 19.1 percent in Turkish liras, and 4% in other currencies, according to the currency breakdown.

The private sector’s long-term debt decreased by (dollar)3.7 billion to (dollar)159.6 billion, with financial institutions owing 40.3 percent of the debt, according to the bank.

The majority of long-term loans were in US dollars (63.2%), followed by 33.4 percent in euros, 1.5 percent in Turkish liras, and 1.9 percent in other currencies.

“Based on remaining maturity, the private sector’s total outstanding loans from abroad point to principal repayments of (dollar)40.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of November,” the bank said.