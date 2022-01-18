In November 2021, Turkiye’s foreign assets will reach $307.4 billion.

In November 2021, Turkiye’s foreign assets will amount to $307.4 billion.

Official data shows that the gap between external assets and liabilities has narrowed to minus (dollar)220.4 billion.

According to the Turkish Central Bank, Turkiye’s external assets reached (dollar)307.4 billion by the end of November 2021, up 20.3 percent from the end of 2020.

Non-resident liabilities fell 17.6% to (dollar)527.8 billion during the same time period.

The difference between Turkey’s external assets and liabilities, known as the net international investment position (NIIP), narrowed to minus (dollar)220.4 billion in November 2021, down from minus (dollar)384.9 billion at the end of 2020.

The NIIP – which can be positive or negative – is the value of a country’s overseas assets minus the value of foreigners’ domestic assets, including overseas assets and liabilities held by the government, the private sector, and its citizens.

Reserve assets, a sub-category of assets, increased by 34.6 percent to (dollar)125.6 billion, according to the data.

Other investments, a sub-category of assets, reached (dollar)308.3 billion in November, up 3.5 percent from the previous year’s end.