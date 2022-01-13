In November 2021, Turkiye’s industrial output increases dramatically.

In November 2021, Turkiye’s industrial output increases.

According to official data, manufacturing has seen the most growth among industrial sub-sectors.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s calendar-adjusted industrial production increased by 11.4 percent year over year in November 2021, according to the country’s statistical authority.

The manufacturing sector was the best performer in the month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In November, the manufacturing index increased 12.5 percent year over year, while the mining and quarrying index increased 7.5 percent.

The supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning increased by 4%.

In November’s industrial production data, a group of ten experts polled by Anadolu Agency predicted an increase of 8.38 percent on an annual basis.

Figure for the month

In November, Turkiye’s industrial output increased by 3.3 percent over the previous month.

The manufacturing sector sub-index increased by 3.8 percent, while the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning increased by 0.4 percent.

The mining and quarrying index, on the other hand, fell by 1.6 percent in November compared to October.