In November 2021, Turkiye’s retail sales increased by more than 16 percent.

In November 2021, Turkiye’s retail sales increased by over 16%.

According to official data, non-food sales increased by 25.7 percent year over year, excluding automotive fuel.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to the most recent data released on Thursday, Turkiye’s retail sales volume increased 16.3% year over year in November 2021, indicating rising consumer spending.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that non-food sales increased by 25.7 percent, followed by food, beverages, and tobacco sales, which increased by 8.8 percent.

In November, auto sales increased 7.4% over the previous year.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales increased the most among non-food items, rising 51.1 percent from November 2020 to November 2021, while mail order and internet sales increased by 42.9 percent.

Turkiye’s retail trade increased by 1.3% on a monthly basis in November 2021.

Food, beverage, and tobacco sales increased by 1.7 percent, while non-food sales increased by 2.3 percent, with the exception of automotive fuel.

Electronic goods and furniture, which were up 3.9 percent month over month among non-food items, saw the biggest increase.

Automotive fuel sales fell by 2.2 percent, while medical goods and cosmetics sales fell by 3.4 percent.