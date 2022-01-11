In November, 4.5 million people in the United States left their jobs.

In November, 4.5 million people in the United States quit their jobs.

Last month, there were 10.6 million job openings.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to Labor Department figures released Tuesday, 4.5 million people in the United States quit their jobs in November.

The figure represents a 370,000 increase over the previous month, according to the data.

In November, there were 10.6 million job openings, a decrease of 529,000 from the previous month.

While the market expected nearly 11.1 million job openings, the previous figure was revised to 11.09 million.

The Labor Department said in a statement that “hires were little changed at 6.7 million and total separations increased to 6.3 million.”

Employer data on employment, job openings, hiring, and separations is collected as part of the survey, which measures job vacancies.

Job openings are defined as all positions that are open or not filled on the last business day of the month that the survey is conducted, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.