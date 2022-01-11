In November, factory orders in Germany increased by 3.7%.

After a sharp drop in October, factory orders increased both monthly and annually in November.

ANKARA

According to official data released on Thursday, new orders in Germany’s manufacturing sector increased by 3.7 percent on a monthly basis in November 2021.

The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported that factory orders rose 1.3 percent year over year in November.

The recovery came after a sharp 5.8% drop in October, according to the statistical authority.

“The largest increase in new orders ((plus)32.0%) was recorded in November 2021 in the manufacture of other transport equipment (aircraft, ships, trains, and so on) for which extensive major orders were reported,” Destatis said.

It went on to say that “new orders from the euro area increased by 13.1%.”