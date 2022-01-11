In November, factory orders in the United States increased by 1.6 percent.

In November, factory orders in the United States increased by 1.6%.

November saw an increase of 2.6 percent in new orders for manufactured durable goods over the previous month.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The US Commerce Department reported on Thursday that factory orders increased by (dollar)8.4 billion, or 1.6 percent, to (dollar)531.8 billion in November, the 18th month-over-month increase in 19 months.

Market expectations were for a monthly increase of 1.5 percent, with the October figure revised upward from 1 percent to 1.2 percent, totaling (dollar)523.4 billion.

In November, new orders for manufactured durable goods increased by 6.7 billion dollars, or 2.6 percent, to (dollar)268.4 billion dollars.

Transportation equipment accounted for the majority of the rise in durable goods, which increased by (dollar)5.0 billion, or 6.5 percent, to (dollar)82.1 billion.