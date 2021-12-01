In November, house price growth reaches double digits, exceeding expectations.

As November beats expectations, house price growth reaches double digits.

Despite the end of the stamp duty holiday and the furlough, property values increased by 10% year on year last month.

According to data from building society Nationwide, prices in November were 10% higher than the same month last year, bringing the average UK property value to £252,687.

This came after house prices increased by 0.9 percent in November compared to the previous month, exceeding the experts’ forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

After the stamp duty holiday and the furlough scheme ended in September, property value growth was expected to slow.

“House prices are now nearly 15% above the level prevailing in March last year, when the pandemic struck the UK,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.

He said there were some signs of cooling in the housing market in October, with transaction numbers down nearly 30% year-on-year, but that this was “inevitable” given the end of the stamp duty holiday in September, which prompted buyers to bring purchases forward.

Despite this slight lull, 2021 was shaping up to be a fantastic year.

“Activity in 2021 has been extremely buoyant,” he said.

“With two months left in the year, the number of housing transactions has already surpassed that of 2020, and is actually tracking close to that of 2007, before the global financial crisis.”

Based on sales agreed in October, London-based Comptons Solicitors said the property market in England and Wales was on track to see an increase in house prices in the New Year, “as a nationwide shortage of stock forces buyers to compete for a home.”

Pantheon Macroeconomics’ chief UK economist, Samual Tombs, acknowledged that prices were “still rising quickly,” but that “higher mortgage rates will soon cool the market.”

Meanwhile, property website Rightmove predicts a 5% increase in asking prices for UK residential property next year, though London is expected to lag behind the national trend.

The demand for space fueled by people working from home, according to the company.

