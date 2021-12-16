Inflation in the United Kingdom increased by 5.1% in November, reaching a 10-year high.

Petrol prices are at an all-time high.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported Wednesday that annual inflation in the UK rose to 5.1% in November, the highest level since September 2011.

While the market expected a 4.7 percent annual increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the figure in October was 4.2 percent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.7% from the previous month.

According to the ONS, average gasoline prices are at an all-time high.

The latest inflation data comes just one day before the Bank of England’s (BoE) crucial meeting, when the central bank is expected to raise interest rates in order to cool rising prices.

However, because the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the UK, the BoE may keep rates unchanged.

Inflation is expected to peak at 5% in the second quarter of 2022, before easing to its target range of 2% by late 2023, according to the bank.