In November, Japan’s industrial output reached new highs.

Japan’s industrial production rises 7.2 percent month over month, thanks to a recovery in the automotive sector.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Tuesday, industrial production increased by 7.2 percent in November compared to the previous month, setting a new high.

The rise was fueled by a rebound in the automotive industry, which had been hampered by supply chain issues.

This figure outperformed market expectations after a more modest month-on-month increase of 1.8 percent in October.