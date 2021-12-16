In November, producer prices in the United States increased by 9.6%, setting a new high.

Producer prices in the United States increased by 9.6% in November, the highest level on record.

Core producer prices, excluding food and energy, rose 6.9% year on year, the highest level on record.

According to Labor Department figures released Tuesday, producer prices in the United States increased 9.6% on an annual basis in November, the highest level on record.

Last month, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures changes in the price of goods and services from the perspective of producers, was expected to rise 9.2% on an annual basis.

The figure for October was revised up from 8.6% to 8.8%.

According to the Labor Department, the increase in November was “the largest since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.”

In November, the PPI increased by 0.8 percent over the previous month, exceeding the market’s expectation of 0.5 percent.

It increased by 0.6 percent from September to October.

In November, core producer prices, which exclude food, energy, and trade, increased by 0.7 percent over the previous month.

On an annual basis, the core PPI rose 6.9% in November, the highest level on record.

Inflation has become a major issue for the American economy, as well as the Federal Reserve, which will meet for two days starting Tuesday.

Following its meeting on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates at least once in 2021 to combat rising inflation.

According to the US Labor Department, consumer prices increased 6.8% year over year in November, the largest annual increase since June 1982.