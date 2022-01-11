In November, supply disruptions halved global air cargo growth.

Global air cargo growth was cut in half in November due to supply disruptions.

According to a trade group, air freight demand increased by 3.7 percent in November from pre-pandemic levels.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Global air cargo growth halved in November 2021 compared to the previous month due to supply chain disruptions and capacity constraints, according to a leading trade group.

According to a statement from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air freight demand rose 3.7 percent in November 2019 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The statement stated, “This was significantly lower than the 8.2% growth seen in October 2021 and previous months.”

With bottlenecks at key hubs, capacity shrank 7.6% from pre-pandemic levels and remained relatively unchanged from the previous month.

Willie Walsh, CEO of IATA, stated that economic indicators pointed to continued strong demand, but that labor shortages and constraints throughout the logistics system resulted in missed growth opportunities.