In November, the market for commercial vehicles in Europe shrank.

New commercial vehicle registrations in the EU are down for the fifth month in a row, according to sectoral data.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In November, the EU commercial vehicle market shrank for the fifth month in a row, according to a sectoral group released on Thursday.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), new commercial vehicle registrations in the 27-member bloc totaled 142,480 units in November, down 14.7% from the same month last year.

The drop in the van segment, which accounted for more than 80% of total commercial vehicle sales in the EU, had a significant impact on the overall results.

In November, the EU’s demand for vans (light commercial vehicles) fell 16.6% to 116,119, as a semiconductor shortage hampered vehicle production.

Last month, the four major markets in the region all saw significant declines, with Spain posting the largest year-over-year drop of 30.4 percent to 12.755 units.

During the same period, Germany’s vehicle market shrank by 22.1 percent to 28,499 units, France’s by 12.2 percent to 35,870 units, and Italy’s by 15% to 17,327 units.

Commercial vehicle registrations in EU markets reached 1.7 million units in January-November, an annual increase of 11.5 percent with 2020’s low base effect.

In the first eleven months of this year, all major EU markets grew, particularly Italy (17.6%) and France (9.4%).