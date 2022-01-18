In November, the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom fell to 4.1 percent.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of employees on payroll increased by 184,000 in December, the highest number on record.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to official data released on Tuesday, the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom fell to 4.1 percent in the three months leading up to November 2021.

“The estimates for September to November 2021 show a continuing recovery in the labor market, with a quarterly increase in employment and a decrease in unemployment,” according to the Office for National Statistics.

The jobless rate was lower than the market’s forecast of 4.2 percent.

In December 2021, the number of employees on payroll increased by 184,000, the highest level on record, while job vacancies reached a new high of 1.24 million.

The employment rate in the United Kingdom increased by 0.2 percentage points to 75.5 percent in the third quarter.

“The number of part-time workers decreased dramatically during the pandemic, but has been increasing since April to June 2021, driving the recent three-month increase in employment,” it added.