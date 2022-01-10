In November, the unemployment rate in Turkiye was 11.2%.

The unemployment rate in Turkiye was 11.2 percent in November.

Turkiye’s unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in November 2021, the same as the month before, according to new data released by the country’s statistical office on Monday.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the number of unemployed people aged 15 and up increased slightly by 39,000 to nearly 3.77 million in November 2021.

In November 2021, the labor force participation rate increased by 0.4 percentage points to 52.5 percent, while the number of employed people increased by 228,000 to over 29.85 million, bringing the employment rate to 46.6 percent, up 0.3 percentage points.

“The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 22.3 percent in November 2021, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous month,” TurkStat reported.