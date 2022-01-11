In November, the US trade deficit reached $80.2 billion.

In November, the US trade deficit topped $80 billion.

In November, US exports and imports increased by (dollar)0.4 billion and (dollar)13.4 billion, respectively, compared to the previous month.

ANKARA

In November, the US trade deficit increased to $80.2 billion, up from $67.2 billion in October.

Exports and imports in November were (dollar)224.2 billion (up (dollar)0.4 billion) and (dollar)304.4 billion (up (dollar)13.4 billion), respectively, according to official figures released on Thursday.

According to the US Department of Commerce, “the November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of (dollar)15.1 billion to (dollar)99.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of (dollar)2.1 billion to (dollar)18.8 billion.”

According to the figures, the US had a bilateral trade deficit with the EU of (dollar)19.4 billion in November, up (dollar)2.8 billion from the previous month.

Exports to the EU increased by (dollar)0.5 billion to (dollar)24.4 billion, while imports increased by (dollar)2.2 billion to (dollar)43.8 billion.