In November, there was an increase in the number of people buying homes in Turkey.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s residential property sales increased by 59 percent year over year in November, according to the country’s statistical authority.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), a total of 178,814 houses were sold last month.

Foreign buyer housing sales increased by 48.4% to 7,363 units during the same period.

“House sales to foreigners accounted for 4.1 percent of all house sales,” the report stated.

With 2,922 units sold to foreign buyers, Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city, took the lead.

With 1,917 properties, Antalya, a Mediterranean holiday resort city, came in second, followed by Ankara, the capital, with 428.

Iranians bought the most houses (1,406), followed by Iraqis (1,075) and Russians (836).

In Turkey, 1.26 million residential properties were sold between January and November, down 9.2% from the same period the previous year.

According to TurkStat, foreigner house sales increased 39.4% year over year to 50,735 in the first eleven months of this year.