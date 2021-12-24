In November, Turkey welcomed 1.8 million foreign tourists.

Tourist arrivals in Turkey have doubled on an annual basis, but are still 19.5 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey increased for the ninth month in a row in November, according to official data released on Friday.

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the number of foreign visitors to Turkey increased 111.5 percent from November 2020 to November 2019, but was still down 19.5 percent from the pre-pandemic level in the same month of 2019.

Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city, attracted 997,621 foreign visitors last month, accounting for 57% of all foreign visitors.

It was followed by Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city, and Edirne, a city in northwestern Turkey that shares borders with both Bulgaria and Greece.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, the country received 2.6 million visitors, including Turkish nationals living abroad.

Russians accounted for 11% of all visitors, or 192,809 people, with 159,237 Bulgarians, 152,026 Germans, 136,950 Iranians, and 67,797 Iraqis following closely behind.

From January to November, the country welcomed 22.8 million foreign visitors, an increase of 89.6% over the same period the previous year.