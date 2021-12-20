In November, Turkey’s central government had a gross debt stock of (dollar)201 billion.

In November, the gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at (dollar)201 billion.

According to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the end-of-November figure was up 19.4 percent from the previous month.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Official figures released on Monday showed that the Turkish central government’s gross debt stock totaled nearly 2.71 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)201.2 billion) at the end of November.

On a Turkish lira basis, the figure was up 19.4% from the previous month, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The gross debt stock includes public sector debt, debt held by the Turkish Central Bank, debt held by private companies, and debt held by households.

According to ministry data, the domestic debt totaled 920.5 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)68.3 billion), while the external debt totaled 1.79 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)133 billion.

As of November, the rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira was 13.47.

30th.