In November, Turkiye increased its crude steel production by 6.1%.

In November, Turkiye’s crude steel production increased by 6.1%.

According to trade group data, production reached 3.4 million tons.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to trade group data, Turkiye’s crude steel production increased 6.1 percent year over year in November 2021.

The Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD) said in a statement on Tuesday that November production reached 3.4 million tons.

Steel exports fell 0.4 percent to 1.5 million tons during the same period, but earnings increased 80.4 percent to (dollar)1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, steel imports increased by 5.5 percent to 1.2 million tons, while their value increased by 71.9 percent to (dollar)1.3 billion.

Turkiye produces the eighth most crude steel in the world.

According to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global crude steel output fell 9.9% year over year in November 2021, owing to a significant drop in China, the world’s top steel producer, to 143.3 million tons.

Figures for the past 11 months

Turkey produced 36.7 million tons of crude steel from January to November, a 13.4% increase over the previous year.

Steel exports increased by 21.9 percent year on year to 18 million tons, while imports nearly doubled to 14.9 million tons in the first eleven months of last year.