ANKARA

According to official data released Tuesday, Turkiye’s current account deficit was (dollar)2.68 billion in November 2021, down (dollar)866 million year on year.

According to figures released by the Turkish Central Bank, the country’s 12-month rolling deficit was (dollar)14.25 billion.

“This growth is primarily driven by a net inflow of (dollar)1.9 billion in services, up (dollar)794 million from the same month last year, and a net outflow of (dollar)3.47 billion in goods, down (dollar)385 million,” according to the bank.

A group of 15 economists polled by the Anadolu Agency last week predicted a (dollar)2.23 billion current account deficit in November.

The current account deficit was expected to be (dollar)14.7 billion by the end of 2021, with estimates ranging from (dollar)10 billion to (dollar)16 billion.

The country’s current account surplus was 3.15 billion dollars in October 2021.