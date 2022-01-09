In November, Turkiye’s current account deficit was $2.2 billion.

In an Anadolu Agency survey, economists’ forecasts range from (dollar)500 million to (dollar)3 billion dollars.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Turkish Central Bank will release monthly balance of payments figures on Tuesday.

The current account balance posted a (dollar)3.1 billion surplus in October, bringing the rolling 12-month deficit to (dollar)15.4 billion.

The October surplus was Turkiye’s highest monthly surplus in three years, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati.

He also stated that the 12-month rolling deficit was significantly lower than the (dollar)35.6 billion in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the survey found that the current account balance will be in deficit by the end of 2021, with the lowest estimate being (dollar)10 billion and the highest being (dollar)16 billion.

*Aysu Bicer is the author of this article.