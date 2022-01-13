In November, Turkiye’s total turnover increased by 60.4 percent.

Turnover indices have increased significantly in all sectors, with the largest increase in services.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The total turnover of the Turkish economy increased by 60.4 percent year over year in November 2021, according to the country’s statistical authority.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures, the services sector saw the most change, rising 71.7 percent.

The industry sector increased by 67.9% on an annual basis, while the trade and construction indices increased by 53.8 and 52.9 percent, respectively.

The seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index increased 11.8 percent on a monthly basis in November.

Data that is not affected by the calendar or holidays is referred to as “calendar-adjusted.”

According to TurkStat, monthly increases in “industry increased by 12.4%, construction increased by 6.7 percent, trade increased by 12.6%, and services increased by 9.5 percent.”

Turnover is an important short-term indicator used by TurkStat to assess the country’s economic situation.

“Turnover indices are calculated to track the evolution of this concept, which is made up of sales of goods and services invoiced by the enterprise in the reference month over time,” it said.

In the calculation of the turnover index, all businesses that declare their value-added tax to the country’s Revenue Administration are included.