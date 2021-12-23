Orders for durable goods in the United States increased in November, exceeding expectations.

Transportation equipment sees an increase in durable goods orders after two consecutive monthly declines.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to data released Thursday by the US Commerce Department’s Census Bureau, durable goods orders in the US increased in November from the previous month, exceeding market expectations.

In November, new orders for manufactured durable goods increased by $6.5 billion, or 2.5 percent, to $ 268.3 billion.

The increase was the sixth in the last seven months.

Last month, durable goods orders were expected to rise 1.6 percent, indicating a change in the total value of new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods, such as transportation items.

In October, orders increased by only 0.1 percent, to (dollar)261.7 billion, up from (dollar)261.3 billion.

“New orders increased 0.8 percent excluding transportation.”

“New orders increased 2% overall, excluding defense,” according to the Census Bureau.

Transportation equipment led the increase in durable goods orders, reversing two consecutive monthly declines.

In November, it increased by (dollar)5 billion, or 6.5 percent, to $(dollar)82.1 billion.